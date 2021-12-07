Information Technology Systems Ontario (ITSO) has named Wendy Webb president of the association for 2022. Lyle McNair will be joining the executive roster as president elect. Michelle Wobst will move to the position of past president for 2022. This year’s AGM saw eight directors up for election, with six returning directors and two new additions joining the board.
Webb is a director of the Lakelands Association of Realtors. She is a former president of her board and has experience as a member of the CREA FIT team.
McNair has been involved with ITSO since its inception and has extensive experience at the board level. He served as president of the Guelph & District Association of Realtors in 2006 and 2007 and has chaired the GDAR finance, bylaw and political action committees. He has also served as a member of both the OREA education and finance committees.
The new and returning ITSO Board of Directors for 2022:
- Blair Campbell, London & St. Thomas Association of Realtors
- Steve Dickie, Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound
- Amie Ferris, Simcoe & District Real Estate Board
- Ryan Gilmour, Mississauga Real Estate Board
- Deanna Gunter, Niagara Association of Realtors
- Geoff Halford, Barrie and District Association of Realtors
- Doug Lytle, Peterborough and the Kawarthas Association of Realtors
- Jeff Mahannah, Oakville, Milton and District Real Estate Board
- Susan Nosko, North Bay Real Estate Board
- Bob Parsons, Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board
- Cathy Polan, Quinte & District Association of Realtors
- Alison Porter, Woodstock Ingersoll & District Real Estate Board
- Dave Pinnell Jr., Kingston and Area Real Estate Association
- Jim Sexsmith, Kawartha Lakes Real Estate Association
- Diane Snell, Huron Perth Association of Realtors
- Jason Tangorra, Brantford Regional Real Estate Association
- Charlotte Zawada, Kitchener Waterloo Association of Realtors