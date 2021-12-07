Information Technology Systems Ontario (ITSO) has named Wendy Webb president of the association for 2022. Lyle McNair will be joining the executive roster as president elect. Michelle Wobst will move to the position of past president for 2022. This year’s AGM saw eight directors up for election, with six returning directors and two new additions joining the board.

Webb is a director of the Lakelands Association of Realtors. She is a former president of her board and has experience as a member of the CREA FIT team.

McNair has been involved with ITSO since its inception and has extensive experience at the board level. He served as president of the Guelph & District Association of Realtors in 2006 and 2007 and has chaired the GDAR finance, bylaw and political action committees. He has also served as a member of both the OREA education and finance committees.

The new and returning ITSO Board of Directors for 2022: