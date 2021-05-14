Fredericton Realtor Wendy Hallihan and Saint John Realtor Jason Stephen have been honoured by the New Brunswick Real Estate Association as 2020/2021 Dave Hawkins Award recipients. This award is given annually to a member who has made outstanding contributions to the real estate industry in New Brunswick.

Hallihan, a Realtor of 27 years and member of the Exit Realty Advantage team, has served on committees with The Real Estate Board of the Fredericton Area, including holding the position of president in 2012 and 2013, and served on the Board of Directors of NBREA.

She has a passion for speaking for those without a voice through her work with the Oromocto and area SPCA, Carleton County Animal Shelter, DunRoamin Stray & Rescue, Fredericton SPCA and A Dozen Roses. She and her best friend co-founded Mission PAWSible in 2017 and together with a great team, they fight for the welfare of all animals. She is a strong and a passionate advocate for animal rights, says the association.

Jason Stephen has been a Realtor for 22 years and is with Royal Lepage Atlantic.

“As the chair of NBREA’s government relations committee, Jason’s involvement plays an important role in the advocacy for the real estate industry,” says the association in a news release.

“His dedication and passion for real estate is shown in his involvement not only in government relations but as a past president of his local real estate board in Saint John, as well as many board committees throughout the years. Stephen is also the past president of the Canadian Real Estate Association, a position held by only one other from New Brunswick. Stephen shares this in common with the namesake of this award, Dave Hawkins.”

The award is named in memory of Dave Hawkins, a 35-year veteran of the real estate industry in New Brunswick. Hawkins was president of NBREA and the Fredericton Real Estate Board and served as chairman of the Atlantic Provinces Real Estate Council. He was also the first president of CREA from Atlantic Canada.