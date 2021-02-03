Coldwell Banker Oceanside Real Estate in Victoria recently launched a new luxury division and opened a new location in the Westshore community. The brokerage now has two residential offices with commercial divisions, with more than 60 real estate professionals.

Story continues below

Co-owners Mark Rice and Kirsten Marten acquired the Vancouver Island brokerage in early 2019 and since then have invested in a number of office upgrades, rebranding the operation as Coldwell Banker Oceanside Real Estate. The company also expanded its leadership team, hiring experienced sales manager Rick Turcotte as broker of record for the Victoria main office and Westshore locations.

The launch of the brokerage’s luxury division leverages the recently announced rebrand of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

New additions to the Coldwell Banker Oceanside Real Estate team include luxury specialists Marilyn Ball and Will Nikl and the return of the Mark Imhoff Group. They join Stephen Foster, the Gower/Smith Group, Chris Kruse, Robin Cushing, Alisa Gains, Robin Scrimger, the Josephson Team and the firm’s 2020 Rookie of the Year, Elysia Allen.

“We’ve attracted over 20 sales professionals in the past year, including top producers who were attracted by our new luxury division and expanded commercial operation,” says Marten. Both the Victoria and Westshore locations have commercial franchise offices.

“The Westshore location represents a vibrant market and is well situated to service the leasing business for the Pacific Maritime Centre,” says Rice. Coldwell Banker Commercial Oceanside Real Estate was selected to represent B.C.’s Maritime Museum in leasing the $150 million cultural complex. The project is one of national significance that includes the new maritime museum, office tower and conference centre. The company’s commercial sales representatives, Chris Troke and John Morris, will cultivate interest from government and business regarding leasing opportunities at the 90,000-sq.-foot office space at the complex.

“Coldwell Banker Oceanside Real Estate has shown remarkable growth and success since Mark Rice and Kirsten Marten acquired ownership,” says Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Canada. “Their progressive brokerage has already earned national attention, winning the leasing business for the Pacific Maritime Centre. Kirsten and Mark’s reputation, combined with newly renovated premises and an expanded leadership team, presents a compelling new alternative for real estate professionals on Vancouver Island.”