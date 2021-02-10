Victoria real estate veteran Jerry Bola recently joined cloud-based eXp Realty.

“To be successful in the business of real estate, you have to look beyond the moment,” says Bola in a news release. “Commissions are a short-term win. They put money in your pocket today, but that’s it. While there are many benefits through working with eXp Realty, one of the most valuable is the revenue-sharing program, which provides value beyond the commission and gives us the freedom to be strategic about our financial futures.”

Bola says, “The people who say negative things about eXp need to look at their current brokerage. In the existing setup, where are the profits actually going? In most cases, it’s

the owners who get all the benefits, not the agents.”

Phil Hahn, real estate investor and mentor at eXp, says Bola is “phenomenal at building relationships, and his ability to accurately analyze and assess a situation – whether it’s a deal

he’s negotiating for a client or choosing a new brokerage for his team – shows that he’s playing the long game and setting everyone around him up for success.”

Bola’s team includes Realtors Tara Niedoba and Sonny Bola.