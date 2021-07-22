SPG Realty, a boutique brokerage and project sales company in Vancouver, has joined Macdonald Realty, one of Canada’s largest independent brokerages. The merger offers developers a single stop to reach nearly 2,000 sales associates in one campaign, the company says.

“We are excited to have a company with the breadth and capability of SPG Realty join the Macdonald family,” says Dan Scarrow, president of Macdonald Realty. “We continue to be open to working with great B.C. companies and agents who want to take their business to the next level.”

SPG Realty has more than 30 sales associates working out of its downtown Vancouver office. In addition, the group runs SEERA, a network of over 900 sales associates across B.C., which offers exclusive pre-sale opportunities to clients of the network.

Stella Price, owner of SPG Realty, says, “By joining Macdonald and its 1,000+ sales associates, we have created the largest concentration of pre-sale agents in B.C. We look forward to working with developers to offer great opportunities to them, Macdonald agents and our loyal clients.”

“Real estate is a great long-term investment,” says Erin Emery, co-owner of SPG Realty. “Our goal has always been to provide our clients with the best service and advice for their immediate and long-term needs. Macdonald Realty has provided a stable platform for over 75 years and continues to innovate. We know we have a bright future together.”

In January, Westburn Realty, a brokerage in Burnaby, B.C., and its 80+ agents joined Macdonald Realty.