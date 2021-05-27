Oakwyn Realty recently announced seven recipients of the first annual Women of Oakwyn Scholarship. Money for these scholarships was raised at the Women of Oakwyn, an annual event that celebrates the women in the real estate industry. During this year’s virtual event, all attendees donated a minimum of $20, with Oakwyn matching all donations. The result was more than $8,000 raised, which will be put towards the career and education of the award recipients.

WOO was established by Oakwyn Realty co-founder Morgan Browne, who created the program to elevate and support women in real estate. The company says that while the number of female real estate agents is growing, only a small percentage of women are in the top producer category of agents. “WOO exists to shine a light on these issues, to incite change and to ensure that female voices are heard. It is Oakwyn’s goal to enable equal opportunity for women in business, whether that business is real estate or an alternative industry,” the company says.

“I am so proud to see this money go back to support a woman in her career path. I myself started in this industry as a young, inexperienced agent and it took a lot of effort to prove myself. I hope that our support and scholarship will not only encourage this year’s scholarship recipients but other women as well,” says Browne in a news release.

Each recipient gets a grant of $1,150, which covers the cost of the Sauder School of Business Real Estate Course at the University of British Columbia.

“As a single mother, my goal is to break the glass ceiling women face in corporate positions and leave a legacy for my son,” says Zora Hucalak, one of the 2021 Oakwyn Scholarship recipients. Another recipient, Sarah Shakur, is a first-grade teacher who volunteers in community support programs that she used to rely on. She plans to use her real estate education to support low-income individuals and families.