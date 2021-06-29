The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver honoured Michelle Porter recently with a Realtors Care Award for her persistent volunteer work, over many years, with a variety of Metro Vancouver charities.

For 25 years, Porter, a Realtor with Engel & Völkers Vancouver, has sponsored Christmas hampers for families living in women’s shelters. Last year, her colleagues joined her to sponsor 25 families, providing them with holiday gifts and meals.

During the last 10 years, Porter has volunteered on the Gift of Time committee at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, an initiative that has raised millions of dollars for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

After the pandemic began, she partnered with a local business to donate meals for front-line workers. She encouraged her colleagues to join her and, within 24 hours, they raised more than $13,000 to provide over 600 meals.

“Along with her generosity, Michelle’s ability to inspire those around her to give back sets her apart as a charitable leader,” says Taylor Biggar, REBGV chair. “She embodies the community-first mindset that’s so dominant in the real estate profession.”