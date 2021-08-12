Pamela Stringer, a long-time entrepreneur and ventriloquist who has performed at numerous venues locally and internationally, is launching a career as a Realtor with eXp Realty in Victoria.

“As a new Realtor in the competitive real estate market of Vancouver Island, Pamela Stringer blends her entrepreneurship, her unique background in ventriloquism and theatre and her passion for making people happy into a uniquely personal brand,” says a news release about her new career.

“I was so excited about eXp Realty’s innovation, its service, its collaboration… the people of eXp are fun and they help each other. They’re like a family,” says Stringer. She says she interviewed a few local brokerages “but they didn’t feel like they were the right fit for me. There was too much focus on paying for a brick and mortar office that I’d rarely use, and I was concerned about the level of training they would provide a new agent.”

Phil Hahn, real estate investor and mentor with eXp, says, “While Pamela is new to the real estate industry, her history of success in theatre and stage, in combination with her passion for people, works well with the eXp vision.”

“Home, to me, is a place of refuge and warmth,” says Stringer. “I like to help others find that – or upgrade to that – as well.”