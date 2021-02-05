Throughout the year, members of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board work together to make a difference in their communities by volunteering time and raising funds for a diverse array of causes close to their hearts. However, the pandemic-related difficulties that charitable organizations faced in 2020 inspired VIREB members to donate over $70,000 to charities in VIREB’s six primary zones. Several students throughout the VIREB area also received $500 and $1,000 bursaries.

Organizations benefitting from the donations include food banks, the John Howard Society, the Salvation Army, hospices, RCMP Victim Services, Arrowsmith Search and Rescue, homeless shelters, women’s shelters, the B.C. SPCA and the Red Cross.

The following homeless shelters also received $500 donations from VIREB in honour of November’s Realtors Care Week: Campbell River and North Island Transition Society;

The Salvation Army, Comox Valley; Warmland House, Duncan; Samaritan House Emergency Women’s Shelter, Nanaimo; Society of Organized Services, Parksville; and Port Alberni Shelter Society.

VIREB represents over 1,000 Realtors in nearly 90 member offices on Vancouver Island.