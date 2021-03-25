Using Clubhouse to generate leads

I’m always researching new apps and platforms that can help me with my real estate business. I recently started using Clubhouse and I see tremendous potential of this app for real estate agents. Right now it is iPhone only and you need an invite to use it. It’s starting to grow and it’s extremely popular.

Clubhouse is an audio-only app. It’s like a podcast on steroids. You can join “rooms” where groups of people are discussing specific topics, with a moderator. How does it benefit your real estate business? Once you understand the platform, you can follow people and get them to follow you back, and eventually you can moderate your own rooms to present relevant topics for your followers. It’s another way to be seen as a community and industry leader. For more about how Clubhouse works, check out this video.