Unreserved auction to be held for luxury Kelowna home

Potential buyers with deep pockets and a love of the Okanagan Valley are marking Aug. 16-19 on their calendars. That’s when The Avanti on Hobson, a 10,000-square-foot plus residence currently listed at $6,499,000, will be auctioned off with no reserve. That means there are no minimum bids or reserve prices. The home will be sold to the highest bidder.

Royal LePage Team Simpson Realtor Todd Simpson says, “The two-storey home, built in 2010 and situated on just over half an acre, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two garages that accommodate five vehicles. The outdoor oasis includes a 46×20-foot swimming pool, sport court, sports bar, hot tub and a sunken trampoline.”

Guests can take an elevator in the cabana to their own poolside suite. A fountain in the driveway, a great room with 22-foot ceilings, a climate-controlled wine cellar and a designer kitchen are other highlights.

The estate, which is laid out perfectly and has a great flow, “doesn’t need a thing,” says Simpson.

It appeals to a range of buyers, including families, empty nesters and wealthy singles. “It has options to please everyone.”

The just more than half-acre property had been on MLS for six months and the auction was a way to attract fresh attention the unique house deserves, he says.

Auctioning unreserved is not common. “It sounds scary and the trepidation is there,” Simpson says.

Precision Real Estate Auctions, which has more than a decade of experience in the real estate auction business, is hosting the auction. The Canadian company’s aim “is to bring transparency and a heightened level of service to buyers, sellers and agents alike,” says the company’s Daniel Lambert in a news release. “Formerly known as Lambert Premier Auctions, Precision Real Estate Auctions has long been a player in the local luxury real estate auction scene.”

Simpson says agents are welcome to make an appointment to view the property with clients, or those from Canada who can’t show the property themselves are welcome to send their clients to him. He will pay a commission.

Because the auction is online, bidders will be able to monitor the bidding. There will be excitement over a few days, Simpson says, “but there will be a lot of movement in the last hours.”

The former Calgary Flames captain (1997-1999) specializes in Okanagan lakeshore and luxury property. “My experience as a leader in hockey is an asset in guiding clients towards achieving their goals,” Simpson says.

He began his real estate career in 2009 and has earned Royal LePage sales awards for professionalism, leadership and sales every year since. His bio says he still maintains close contact and business partnerships with several current and former NHL players and prides himself on being able to relate to everyone.

Interested bidders must register and be approved by Precision Real Estate Auctions through an online process.

For details and to view a property video, click here.