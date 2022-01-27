Unlock your superpower and watch your career take flight

A person’s superpower is their particular genius – a specific skill that is their secret sauce. You’ll often find that when applying it, they feel more fulfilled and purposeful.

In this episode we explore how every real estate agent can identify their very own superpower and how to magnify it in their business to become successful. To identify your superpower, you must know what you bring to the table, why people come to you and what people would miss out on if you were to leave. Is it your vulnerability, your observation skills or your power to influence? Let’s explore all these mindful steps you need to take to activate your inner superpower. Once you identify this, you will be indispensable to your client.