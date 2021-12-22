U.S.-based Lucidpress recently announced the results of a survey showing how well consumers could recognize top real estate brands, as well as how real estate professionals ranked the industry’s branding as a whole.

Coldwell Banker was the most recognizable brand with 91 per cent correct answers.

Re/Max was the next most recognized for its trademark at 90 per cent.

Berkshire Hathaway took the third spot with 84 per cent of consumers recognizing its font.

Keller Williams came in fourth, with 81 per cent correctly identifying it by colour scheme.

Century 21 was last due to confusion over the company’s new logo, with 30 per cent of consumers identifying it correctly, says Lucidpress.

Real estate professionals surveyed said they value their brand’s position within the industry. They ranked it as the most important branding element of a real estate company’s success, closely followed by user experience on the app or website. Only 11 per cent of real estate professionals said the logo was the most important branding element for their company’s success.

The majority of consumers surveyed were able to correctly identify top real estate brands, including Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams, Berkshire Hathaway and Re/Max by their logo alone. However, some elements of the logo were more identifiable than others: