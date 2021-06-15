The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board will add BrokerBay, a showing management system, to its core products and services for members this fall.

TRREB’s partnership with BrokerBay will give members and partner board MLS system users “access to a brokerage-level showing service solution with advanced features,” says the board in a news release. “The full suite of user-friendly tools can be leveraged by Realtors and front-desk administrators to schedule and manage showing appointments, provide 3D virtual showings, register offers, submit documents, manage property notifications and more. BrokerBay’s electronic lockbox integration service will also be available for brokerages using leading e-lockbox providers,” says the board.

“We added this advanced system to TRREB’s suite of tools and services to streamline workflows and to allow for greater efficiency,” says Lisa Patel, TRREB president.

Leading up to the fall release, members will be offered opportunities to learn more about BrokerBay, including sneak peeks, demos and training sessions.

TRREB CEO John DiMichele says, “Through forming strategic partnerships with innovative companies like BrokerBay, we can further advance how our members support their clients, manage their business and elevate their integral role in the home ownership journey.”

BrokerBay CEO and co-founder Costa Ntoukas says the collaboration will establish a precedent in the industry. “We’re tremendously impressed with TRREB’s commitment to innovation and strongly believe that this partnership will set a new standard in MLS showing management technology across North America.”