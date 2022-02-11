Members of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board have donated $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of flood and extreme weather relief efforts in B.C.

Torrential rainfall across British Columbia forced mass evacuations and extensive damage, with thousands of residents displaced from their homes. “With this donation, we are joining the efforts of other organizations, including numerous real estate boards and associations across the country,” says TRREB in a statement.

“Our members continue to lend a helping hand in other ways to those in need. Since 2008, they have taken part in the $1 per Member per Month Every Realtor campaign, allowing organizations and charities to offer vital resources at a time when the most vulnerable in our society need it the most,” says the board.