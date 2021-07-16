The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board has promoted Von Palmer to the position of chief operating officer, effective July 16.

In this role, Palmer will assist the CEO with the implementation of strategic objectives and oversee daily operations to help steer TRREB in a positive direction and achieve optimal service levels and member satisfaction, says the board in a statement.

Palmer joined TRREB in 1992 as a public policy researcher and, over the years, has worked his way into senior management roles. He has held several leadership roles in government relations, industry relations, commercial affairs and media relations, with his most recent position as chief communications and government affairs/chief privacy officer, a portfolio he will retain.

“During his tenure, Von has proven himself to be a dedicated leader and strong advocate for TRREB, the membership and the real estate industry,” says the statement. “Von has played a key role in our advocacy efforts with all three levels of government. He has helped shape the voice of TRREB by fostering long-term relationships and has helped to successfully advance member engagement. His extensive background and wealth of knowledge will equip him to successfully assist in continuing to drive our strategic objectives and maintain operational excellence.

“Von is highly respected and he has consistently gone above and beyond, which has led to his continued success at TRREB.”