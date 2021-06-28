Thirteen Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) members have been honoured by the board for their dedication and commitment to their communities, the organization and the real estate industry as a whole. This year, TRREB handed out a record number of awards at the spring Annual Meeting, which was held virtually.

“Over the last year, we have seen our members step up in so many different ways,” says TRREB president Lisa Patel. “It has been incredible to witness the passion and impact they are making in their communities and at the board.”

The Community Service Award recognizes members who know first-hand the effects of making a difference and offering a helping hand to the people at the heart of our towns, cities and regions, says the board. TRREB recognized Michelle Risi, Colin Campbell, Sheena Thompson, Jennifer Evelyn and James Milonas.

The David Rossi Committee Service Award honours members who contributed substantially over and over. Those recognized were Colby Bayne, Tania DiRenzo-Artenosi, Stephanie King, Ram Rajendram, Jasmine Lee and Josh Klein.

The late David Rossi was awarded the President’s Award in 2007 for the contributions he made to not only TRREB, but also the profession itself. In 2011, TRREB created the David Rossi Committee Service Award in his honour.

“The prestigious Presidential Award is reserved for members who have shown incredible commitment and dedication to the board and the real estate industry,” says the board. This year it went to Ann Bosley, 2002 TRREB president, and Paul Etherington, 2014 TRREB president, both now Honourary Life Members.

“The stories of this year’s winners are motivating and inspiring. Together, our members make a positive change and truly represent the value of one and the power of many. Awards are an important part of how we say thank you to our members,” says TRREB CEO John DiMichele.