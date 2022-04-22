On behalf of its 67,000+ members, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board has pledged to donate $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of humanitarian aid and urgent relief to those impacted by the armed conflict in Ukraine.

The Red Cross teams on the ground are providing food, clothing, medical supplies and around-the-clock health care. Donations enable the Red Cross to respond to humanitarian needs not only in Ukraine but also in the surrounding countries, including immediate and ongoing relief efforts as well as long-term recovery, says the board.

“As the crisis evolves each day, the strength and resiliency of the people fighting for their freedom has inspired us. Together, we stand with the global community and hope for a quick end to this conflict,” says the board in a news release.