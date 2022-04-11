Toronto Regional Real Estate Board CEO John DiMichele was awarded the 2022 Association Executive Network’s (AEN) Award of Excellence at the CREA Annual General Meeting recently. The award recognizes his “tremendous work and tireless commitment to the profession over the years,” says the board.

Established in 1989, the AEN award recognizes outstanding dedication and exemplary service by association executives who demonstrate professionalism, commitment and leadership within the community of Realtor associations.

DiMichele has 29 years of experience in real estate and association management, with a strong background in innovative technology. He has served in multiple leadership roles at the local, provincial and national levels.

The award was created in the name of Frank Johns, a former executive vice-president of the Calgary Real Estate Board. Johns was a mentor and leader among executive officers and freely shared his expertise and wisdom for the betterment of the industry throughout his long career, says the board.

In accepting the award, DiMichele gave kudos to the boards of directors and staff he has worked with over the years and his current team at TRREB, who serve the over 67,000 members of the largest board in North America. He says he is grateful to his family for their support in allowing him to dedicate a significant amount of time away from home to assist his Realtor family.

CREA is making a donation in support of SickKids hospital in DiMichele’s name as his charity of choice.