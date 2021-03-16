The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) Past President’s Scholarship has helped send 46 deserving students to university or college since it first launched in 2007.

“We believe in investing in the future and hope the Past President’s Scholarship will make a difference for the secondary school students on the path to higher education. TRREB is committed to supporting the next generation of decision-makers and innovators to reach their career goals,” says Lisa Patel, TRREB president.

Each year TRREB grants $15,000 to four graduating high school students pursuing post-secondary education, including two $5,000 first-place and two $2,500 second-place scholarships.

TRREB is now accepting scholarship applications. To qualify, students must write a minimum 1,500-word essay on one of two timely topics. This year’s essay topics focus on the dream of home ownership and the impact of a growing population on housing in the GTA. Plus, applicants must show good academic standing, leadership skills and community service.

Last year, Kothai Gunaratnam, Holden Kunde, Anika Shenoy and Eric Xu received scholarships to help further their education.

Gunaratnam is attending McMaster University for integrated science with a plan to pursue a career in medicine, research or health policy. After a rewarding co-op experience at the St. Michael’s eye clinic, Kunde is studying medical science at Western University.

Shenoy is using the money to help pay for her tuition at the University of Toronto and is studying engineering science. As an engineer, she is eager to develop unique solutions to help improve our communities, says TRREB. Xu is studying economics at Western University and hopes to work in consulting, tech or the public sector.

Since the program’s inception, $185,000 in scholarship money has been awarded to students.

This year’s deadline to apply is Friday, March 26, 2021, by 3 p.m. The scholarship winners will be announced in the spring.