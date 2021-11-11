Sandra Hussey, a sales representative with Exit Realty Group in Trenton, Ont., was honoured with the company’s top award during Exit Realty Corp. International’s annual awards event recently broadcast throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Story continues below

Hussey is a first-time winner of the “Tri-Real-A-Thon,” Exit’s “Iron Realtor” award, presented in recognition of outstanding achievement in sales production, listings taken and helping to grow the company. She is the first Canadian to win the honour.

She also took top honours in Gross Closed Commission Income in North America and Top Sales Volume in North America.

Hussey is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran and has been with Exit Realty Group since 2013. In 2021, she also achieved the Million Dollar Circle, the Titanium Award and was inducted into the Emerald Circle in recognition of closing 750 real estate transaction sides during her career with Exit. All awards were tabulated for the production period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

“Sandra began her career at Exit with a mindset of success. She rose to be our Canadian Rookie of the Year and never looked back,” says Joyce Paron, CEO of Exit Realty Corp. International’s Canadian Division. “She is gracious, caring and always has time to share her wisdom with others. This spirit of mentorship is not always what one might expect from someone who runs so hard in this business. Her work ethic is exceptional and her love for the business shines in all that she does. Sandra is an extraordinary champion who always sets a wonderful example for everyone in the business. Our special congratulations to her on winning the highly coveted Tri-Real-A-Thon Award and for all of her many accomplishments.”