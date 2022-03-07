Toronto-based North Group is joining The Real Brokerage.

Since its launch in 2017, North Group established itself as a leader in the Canadian real estate market through its platform of industry-leading systems, services and marketing, says the company in a news release.

“Real is the future of real estate and we are incredibly proud to announce that we have joined forces with a brand that matches our culture and elevates it,” says Youngren. “The traditional real estate model is evolving and technology is already playing a big part in that process. Joining Real can allow us to propel our team forward and help us build a larger community within the industry that offers an unparalleled experience without borders or restrictions.”

Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg says, “North Group’s impressive growth in the Canadian real estate market can be bolstered by Real’s focus on collaboration and industry-leading innovation. We look forward to partnering with Amy and the entire North Group team.”

The Real Brokerage, a tech-driven, cloud-based company, launched operations in Ontario earlier this year. It previously entered Canada last summer when it launched in Alberta. It operates in 40 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

Amy Youngren was featured in a REM article in 2018.