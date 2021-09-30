Top-producing Canadian Exit Realty broker/owners gathered recently in Mississauga, Ont., for an intensive one-day retreat.

Joyce Paron, CEO of Exit Realty Corp. International’s Canadian Division, led the discussion on what works and doesn’t in brokerage leadership. “These seasoned professionals lead some of the largest and most productively successful operations in the country, whose agents far exceed the national average for monthly transaction sides closed,” says Paron.

The by-invitation-only retreat provided an opportunity for leaders to “collaborate, brainstorm and re-energize with peers who face similar challenges in agent growth and retention, community involvement and expansion, all while sharpening their business skills,” says Exit in a news release.

“The coming together of powerhouse talent in an intimate setting provided the perfect platform for them to share both their greatest wins and challenges,” says Paron. “There was a sense of freedom in the room that drove discussion precisely where necessary for everyone to envision new levels of potential.”