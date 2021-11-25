Top 5 tips to get you hired on a pre-sale project

We have more than 25 years of new home sales experience, and in this video we share some of hard-earned wisdom on what you need to be a successful agent selling in the pre-sale and new home environment.

Regardless of the type of job you have, interpersonal skills, otherwise known as soft skills or emotional intelligence, are crucial because you need to be able to communicate and collaborate with your team. The way you relate and interact with others will lead to team success.

Unlike technical skills, which are typically taught in a classroom or by hands-on tactile learning, soft skills are learned through a combination of experience, empathic listening and gut intuition. You’ll want to listen to this episode if you are looking to apply for a position as a pre-sale or new home sales consultant or plan to form a pre-sale team. When you are interviewing for your new home sales position, instead of simply listing your impeccable closing stats, detail out how you spearheaded a concern with a client and be sure to emphasize how you employed your interpersonal skills to solve the problem.