Tom Shearer is the 2021 chair of the Realtors Association of Edmonton.

Shearer has been a Realtor since March 2000. In 2012, he took over as a manager for Royal LePage Noralta’s South Side Office and has run Realtor training programs, created new brokerage marketing programs and updated several company processes, says the association. In 2014 he became the broker/owner of Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate, which includes four offices, a support team and approximately 150 associates.

He has served on several RAE committees.

New board members for 2021 include Melanie Boles, manager with Re/Max Real Estate (Edmonton); Jodie Allen, associate with Now Real Estate Group; and Jim Dhillon, associate with Re/Max Elite. They were elected in December 2020.

The other board members are chair-elect Paul Gravelle, past chair Jennifer Lucas, Sheldon Johnston, Parm Sidhu and Gary Zimmel.