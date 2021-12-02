As restrictions are easing up, we are seeing the return of the open house. Depending on the regulations and health guidelines in your area, here are some ways you can stand out and welcome visitors and potential buyers. A staged open house is just as important as a staged home.

This level of effort shows potential buyers and potential clients the care and effort you put into your listings. It won’t go unnoticed.

Here are a few ways that you can bring a little “wow” to your next open house:

The holiday season is just around the corner. Have some warm apple cider brewing. The smell will be enough to invite them to linger and chat. Order a tray of holiday pastries from a local bakery, served on a beautiful platter. Don’t get them from a fast-food outlet. Have some alcohol-free bubbly served in disposable champaign flutes. Have something for the kids like a colouring book with a small packet of crayons.

Do you have other ideas and recommendations for a memorable open house that you’re willing to share?