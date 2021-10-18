Three Canadians were honoured as future leaders of the Coldwell Banker global organization this week. Each year, the company recognizes 30 young professionals under the age of 30 who demonstrate success in sales, philanthropy and leadership.

Nicolette Modi of Coldwell Banker Community Professionals in Hamilton, Benjamin Tetzlaw of Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate in Steinbach, Man. and Greg Dodds of Coldwell Banker All Points – Festival City Realty in Exeter, Ont. were named to the Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 list.

They were chosen from the brand’s network of over 96,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,900 offices across 40 countries and territories. This list honours the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively. This year’s winners were announced at the Generation Blue Experience live in-person event on the mainstage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, as well as on a virtual conference.

Modi began her real estate career when she joined Coldwell Banker in 2015. She is a co-founder of the Fracassi & Co. real estate team and is a Certified Global Luxury Specialist. The company says Modi “is passionate about helping people find their place to call home and treats each sale as if it were her own. She enjoys being challenged and believes that clear and timely communication are key to her success. Nicolette has been involved in many animal welfare activities, including fundraisers and volunteering at local animal shelters.”

Repeat winner Tetzlaw was Coldwell Banker Canada’s Rookie of the Year in unit sales last year and he has qualified for International President’s Elite recognition in 2021. “His experience as a cabinet maker gave him an appreciation for fine homes, while his skill as a professional photographer has been a great asset in showcasing his listings to their best advantage,” says the company. “He is dedicated to keeping his clients informed every step of the way and believes that this commitment has brought him both new and repeat customers.”

A second-time 30 Under 30 honoree, Dodds “brings the drive, work ethic and love of teamwork from a background in professional hockey to his real estate career,” the company says. “He believes that he needs to be constantly evolving and be able to pivot quickly to stay ahead in the high-paced environment of real estate. When he is not helping his clients, he is giving back to the community, either coaching hockey or being involved in charitable initiatives such as his brokerage’s Hand Up Campaign to help families struggling financially during COVID.”