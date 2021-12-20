Members of the Association of Interior Realtors in Kelowna, Kootenay Association of Realtors and Kamloops & District Real Estate Association have voted to amalgamate.

The new entity will be called Association of Interior Realtors. When the legal amalgamation occurs in the first quarter of 2022, it will represent nearly 2,500 Realtors.

“This is an exciting development for all our members to be able to come together to represent a unified body and voice of real estate professionals within the Interior of B.C.,” says Association of Interior Realtors president Kim Heizmann.

Chelsea Mann, KADREA president, says her members “have clearly shown us that they are ready for change and believe that the shared resources of a larger association will better help them serve their clients.”

KAR president Chuck Bennett says, “The pillars of advocacy and professionalism that the associations are tasked with will be far more robust when representing nearly 2,500 Realtors versus three small organizations. This change gives our members a strong voice for the real estate profession.”

Current Association of Interior Realtors CEO George Greenwood will become CEO of the larger association. “We are very proud to share the announcement of collaboration between our associations within the Interior of B.C. and in welcoming these members into a collective real estate association that will ultimately benefit not only the members, but buyers and sellers alike,” says Greenwood.

Trevor Koot, currently CEO of KADREA and KAR, says, “I am pleased to share this news and want to commend the Boards of Directors from all three associations for coming together in support of this initiative and demonstrating incredible leadership throughout this process.”

The new association will be the ninth largest Realtor association in Canada, and third largest in British Columbia.