The Solowka Sisters, Kyla and Robin Solowka, recently joined Royal Heritage Realty and will work from a new satellite office in Clarington, Ont.

The company says they are the No. 1 team in Newcastle, Ont. The sisters have combined experience of more than 30 years and a background in online sales and marketing within the telecommunications industry that complements the real estate industry, says Royal Heritage Realty broker of record Paul Etherington.

“Together, the Solowka Sisters are a powerhouse of experience and innovation that will be welcomed at Royal Heritage Realty,” says broker/owner Michelle Makos.

Royal Heritage Realty opened in Pickering in 2015 and now has 275 sales reps in eight offices across Durham, Northumberland, Kawartha and Peterborough.