A new film, The Relentless One, chronicles the life and work of Kathleen Black, a well-known Realtor, author and real estate trainer.

Story continues below

Black “survived a horrific childhood as a witness to her parents’ domestic abuse and became homeless at 15 after she survived her own physical and emotional abuse, which landed her in a psychiatric ward for observation,” says a news release about the film. “While these traumas would have crushed most people, Ms. Black chose to not only survive, but thrive and grow stronger through it all.

“Her remarkable perseverance personally and professionally is why Ms. Black has become known as ‘The Relentless One.’ Her inspiring tale is documented in the film and shows the audience how she uses her past pain to fuel her future and incite others,” says the release. “Her journey has led her to teach others how to survive unimaginable hell, feel safe and flourish in all aspects of life.”

Black has written two books and was awarded the “Iconic Leaders Creating a Better World for All” award from the Women’s Economic Forum. She is founder of The Ultimate Team Summit Event, the largest team specific sales summit in North America. She is also a keynote speaker and has a TedX appearance scheduled in October.

The Relentless One is from Emmy award-winning director and three-time nominated producer M. Douglas Silverstein. “The film unearths some very challenging subjects like domestic abuse, teen homelessness and mental health issues,” he says. “I believe the audience will have an emotional ride, while it ultimately leaves you with hope, the promise of love and some questions that may never be answered.”

The world premiere of the documentary will take place at the American Documentary & Animation Film Festival on April 8 in Palm Springs, Calif.

View The Relentless One official trailer.