The Real Brokerage has launched operations in Ontario. The company previously entered Canada last summer when it launched in Alberta. It operates in 40 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

Story continues below

As part of the launch, broker Scott Benson has been named Real’s Canada growth leader. Formerly with Sutton Group Quantum Realty in Mississauga and Oakville, Benson has 10 years of real estate experience. The company says he led his team in selling more than $350 million of real estate in 2021.

Benson will lead Real’s growth in Canada, the company says.

The company calls itself a “technology-powered” brokerage, which “creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.”

“For me, it’s about the culture,” says Benson. “We have the opportunity to bring together some great agents and brokerages. This is not just about top-producing agents – it is all about being a good fit and onboarding the right people. I am very excited about working with Real’s agents to build and protect something great here in Canada.”

Real also appointed real estate broker Melissa Puklicz as broker of record for Ontario. Puklicz began her career in real estate in 2006, working for numerous brokerages including Royal LePage, Sutton Group Quantum and Century 21.

“The real estate landscape is changing pretty quickly and this is where companies like Real can make a major impact,” says Puklicz. “Real’s model, technology and culture can create a major disruption for the industry and joining Real and making a difference was something I could not pass up.”

Last summer Dan Stante, the provincial broker for Alberta, told REM: “Being a virtual brokerage, we don’t have a brick and mortar location….And so the technology (the company) built, and they’ve just rebuilt it in the last six months from the ground up, it’s completely mobile. So agents have access to all of their deals, all of their paperwork, all of their commissions, everything, through this app. They’re really trying to focus on streamlining that experience for agents and making it a very efficient process when dealing with paperwork.”