For as long as I’ve had my real estate licence, I’ve been hearing all about “the next big thing” that’s going to change real estate forever.

Mostly it’s been about the internet in one form or another and different technology companies figuring out how to make us obsolete.

Hogwash, I say!

I have not wasted a solitary second of my life worrying about this nonsense. Why, you ask? Because technology can replicate tasks in a predictable pattern. But when was the last time you can remember two real estate deals going exactly the same way and exactly as predicted?

If you’re a great agent, you have absolutely nothing to worry about. There will always be a need for a highly skilled and knowledgeable real estate agent, one with a human brain and heart who possesses the ability to think through unique and complex problems and devise creative solutions.

On the other hand, if you’re average (or worse), go ahead and continue worrying.

“Average” in my market means you completed five or six real estate transactions in the last year. I’ve noticed this statistic is relatively consistent across North America.

The truth is, the “technology threat” is real if you’re not providing something to your clients far beyond “average.” In fact, if you’re average (or worse), you’re the reason these threats exist! The public is tired of paying thousands or tens of thousands for a service you are woefully unqualified to provide.

But do my clients bat an eye when I tell them what I’m charging? Nope. They appreciate that they’re getting a highly skilled professional to walk them through a complex process and one who has a proven history of delivering exceptional results. No robot will ever replace me or any agent like me.

So stop worrying about things you have no control over and start focusing on what you can control – improving your skills and becoming an irreplaceable agent.