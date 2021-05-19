Kuljit and Manraj Minhas, on behalf of the Minhas Group at Sutton – Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C. recently delivered a much-needed gift to Ronald McDonald House in the Surrey Memorial Hospital: personal care necessities for visiting families. During the past four years, Realtors, brokers and staff from this office have cooked meals for the families and delivered groceries and holiday gifts.

“I have emotional ties with Ronald McDonald House, as I feel for families with hospitalized children who need a place to stay,” says Kuljit Minhas. “My daughter was born prematurely at the special care nursery in Children’s Hospital in 1992 and didn’t come home until the spring of 1993. My wife and I were extremely lucky that we lived close by the hospital and did not have to worry about accommodations on top of worrying about our newborn child.

“We saw countless families at the special care nursery who were from all over British Columbia and struggled with a place to stay. We also saw families who were so grateful to have Ronald McDonald House as their accommodation – it was one less worry during a difficult time in their lives,” he says.

Larry Anderson, broker for Sutton – Premier Realty, says, “The Minhas Group responded to a need in the community. Michelle at RMH has told us that toiletries are required as parents don’t have time to pack their bags when their children are rushed to the hospital. I am certain the families will appreciate the gift of 250 travel-sized shampoo, conditioners, body wash and soap. We all love that this charity is local.”