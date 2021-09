We want it all and we want it right now. But we know life doesn’t work like that. Being short sighted is a result of the way we live in today’s world and has a long-lasting impact on whether we do or don’t achieve what we ultimately want. A lot of people these days are making a lot of decisions without researching their options and really sitting down to plan their business and think long-term. Mindset is everything when it comes to achieving.

