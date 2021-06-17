The Brad Sinclair Team recently joined Royal Heritage Realty and will work from a new satellite office in Bancroft, Ont.

Brad Sinclair, his wife Susan and his father Keith are a top team in Bancroft and surrounding areas, specializing in waterfront properties. “They are joined by their two support staff, Annalise and Tracy, to continue top-notch service for their clientele through the buying or selling process,” says the brokerage in a news release.

“The Brad Sinclair Team is a powerhouse in the Peterborough and Kawartha areas with over 50 years of experience between them,” says Paul Etherington, broker of record at Royal Heritage Realty.

The brokerage opened in Pickering in 2015 and now has 280 sales reps in nine offices across Durham, Northumberland, Peterborough, Kawartha and Quinte.