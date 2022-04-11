Do you lose sleep because you’re worried about your clients? Good. This means you have high integrity.

But integrity isn’t merely wanting to do the right thing. It’s about taking your responsibilities seriously and seeking out the knowledge and skills you need to deliver better results. That’s why the more knowledge and skills you have, the better you sleep.

Knowledge is the deep chest of information you rely upon to make informed and intelligent decisions and recommendations to your clients. But knowledge doesn’t create success on its own. You need skills to fully utilize and monetize your knowledge.

Skills are how you bring everything together to accomplish more with ease and confidence.

A highly skilled agent with high integrity and a deep chest of knowledge is unstoppable.

It’s possible to have high integrity and a deep chest of knowledge but low skills.

These agents know what their clients should be doing, but somehow they can never get the message across. As a result, they often become disillusioned with their careers.

It’s possible to have high integrity and highly refined skills but lack the deep foundational knowledge that those skills should be built upon. These agents make an excessive number of mistakes and often quit the industry out of sheer frustration, ironically, because they have high integrity.

It’s possible to have deep knowledge and highly refined skills but lack integrity.

These agents focus on their own needs rather than their clients’. Despite the never-ending bluster and bravado, they’re not nearly as successful as they like to portray. They rarely get repeat business or referrals, so they need to continuously spend heavily to attract new business. As soon as they stop advertising, their business grinds to a halt.

To become a great agent, you need all three elements: Integrity, knowledge and skills.

When you can honestly say, “I care, I know, I can,” it’s impossible not to become highly successful in real estate. And you can stop chasing after low-quality “leads.”

The integrity part is a critical prerequisite that can’t be taught.

Knowledge and skills? The more you gain, the easier it gets.

Wait. Is this a blatant advertisement to sell my course? Sort of, but actually, I’ve got an ulterior motive.

Here’s how you can become the best Realtor you can be with unlimited lifetime access to the Agent Skills Master’s Program (do it at your own pace), and 100 per cent of the proceeds go directly to support Ukrainian refugees.

Simply click on this link.

It’s the lowest price ever offered and I don’t even want to see the money – only the charitable receipt. The offer ends on April 15 or when there are 50 sign ups, whichever comes first.

What do I get out of it? The knowledge that me and you are making a real difference to people who desperately need our help.