Independent brokerage Terra Realty in Woodbridge, Ont. has joined the Royal LePage network. Broker of record Tej Thakor, along with managing partner Usha Parmar will lead their team of 22 sales professionals under the Royal LePage Terra Realty banner.

The brokerage serves the Toronto, York, Halton, Peel and Durham regions, as well as Wellington, Dufferin and Simcoe counties. It focuses on residential, commercial and pre-construction markets and residential and commercial leasing.

“Tej and Usha are both accomplished real estate professionals, having numerous awards and accolades to their name,” says Royal LePage in a news release. “Tej and Usha have worked as licensed Realtors for many years with over a decade of combined experience. They look forward to pursuing new opportunities for their brokerage, with a goal of growing their sales team and expanding their areas of service, as well as implementing various tools and technology throughout their business to make the buying and selling process more efficient.”