Teranet and Stratus Data Systems have partnered to launch a “modern, mobile-first new national front-end multi-list platform (MLP) that merges land registry and MLS data to create a singular and enhanced experience for TRREB and its partner board members,” the companies say in a news release

REALM will be delivered via desktop and mobile app to more than 66,000 TRREB and partner board members.

REALM integrates Teranet’s land registry and third-party data, AMP’s customizable advanced multi-list platform and new add/edit and search functionality, the companies say. This is all combined with the Stratus Collaborate environment in a modern, single, intuitive and user-friendly interface, says the release.

“The unveiling of REALM is a game-changing moment in the Canadian real estate industry,” says Teranet CEO Elgin Farewell. “No other proptech offering in Canada puts this kind of integration and business intelligence in the hands of individual real estate professionals and their support teams. REALM ushers in a new era of transparent, informed, client-centric interactions and relationships that will help individual agents and real estate brokerages solidify their positions as authoritative property and market experts.”

Stratus president Carlos Grass says, “The new MLP will provide a new way for real estate professionals to collaborate with clients by providing in-depth searches, activity notification, suggestions, favourites, messaging and more in a single, mobile-friendly design. We have had great success with data integration in U.S. markets as large and complex as Manhattan and we are thrilled to bring this state-of-the-art technology to Canada. With the integration of Teranet’s rich data resources and third-party applications, we will deliver a new best-in-class seamless interface to the real estate community at large.”

Blockchain technology will be another eventual benefit of the new system that will help facilitate the real estate transaction from contract to conveyance, the companies say.

For a preview of REALM’s key capabilities visit the pre-launch microsite.