Team Jancsik recently joined Royal Heritage Realty and will work from a new satellite office in Lindsay, Ont. Walter Jancsik, his son Michael and Rob O’Malley are a top-producing team in Lindsay and surrounding areas.

“The Jancsik Team is a powerhouse in the Lindsay and the Kawartha areas with over 50 years of experience between them,” says Paul Etherington, broker of record at Royal Heritage Realty.

The brokerage opened in Pickering in 2015 and now has 320 sales reps in nine offices across Durham, Northumberland, Peterborough, Muskoka, Quinte and the Kawarthas.