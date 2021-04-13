Metro Vancouver Realtor Taylor Biggar of Oakwyn Realty has started his one-year term as chair of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver’s Board of Directors.

Biggar became a Realtor in 2003, following his father into the business. He’s served at REBGV at all levels of governance for several years. He’s also volunteered with different community and government bodies in his native Steveston.

“High demand, limited supply and persistent public health concerns are among the key elements within today’s housing market,” Biggar says. “REBGV’s focus remains on helping our Realtor community employ safe and innovative practices that meet the public’s real estate needs.”

The 2021/2022 REBGV Board of Directors also includes Daniel John, chair-elect, Sutton Group – Seafair Realty; Jennifer Quart, vice-chair, Re/Max Westcoast; Colette Gerber, past chair, Heller Murch Realty; and appointed directors Don Coulter, Fiona MacDonald and Bob Ingratta.

Also serving as directors are Doug Dang, Amex Broadway West Realty; Diana Dickey, Sutton Group – Seafair Realty; Steve Jamieson, Stilhavn Real Estate Services; Leslie McDonnell, Re/Max Select Properties; Michael Mitsiadis, Royal Pacific Realty; Arnold Shuchat, Sutton Group – West Coast Realty; and Jason Wood, Stonehaus Realty.

REBGV represents more than 13,700 Realtors and their companies.