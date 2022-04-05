Tasha Carriere and Julie Robert recently opened Century 21 Integrity in Sudbury, Ont.

Robert has been in the industry for 11 years and Carriere for 12 years. In a news release, they say their immediate goals focus on building a team of Realtors that prioritize client care, and a reputation of providing the best in technology and support for that team. They hope to grow the brokerage to more than 50 agents.

“We are enhancing our office with all the tools agents need to make videos for both their listings and communicating with their clients,” says Carriere. “Our agents are loving the resources that C21 has offered them and they are quickly learning they have the advantage in the market.”

The new franchise will serve Sudbury, a fast-growing market as more buyers branch out from the Greater Toronto Area, and the busy markets of the surrounding cities and suburbs.

“We’re really excited for them,” says Gary Zalepa, VP of brand expansion, Eastern Canada for Century 21 Canada. “Julie and Tasha bring a wealth of knowledge; they’ll have a lot of opportunity in the community and we know we’ll be seeing a lot of Century 21 growth in Sudbury.”