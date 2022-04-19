Tammy Hines was elected president of the Nova Scotia Association of Realtors at its recent Annual General Meeting.

“I have always been proud of our board leadership and thankful that we have volunteers in the organization who want to make a difference, so I thank them for paving the way for me,” says Hines. “It is truly an honour to be your association president.”

Hines is a managing associate broker with Keller Williams Select Realty in Kentville, N.S.

Joining Hines on the Board Executive are past president Donna Malone, Matthew Dauphine as president-elect and Andrew Gilroy as vice president.