Syroid Group, a team of Realtors with Gardiner Realty Royal LePage in Fredericton, is looking for a homeowner who is interested in having 100 per cent of their listing commission donated to the Fredericton Food Bank.

“We did a similar initiative last year where we donated the listing commission back to the charitable organization of our chosen client’s choice,” says Karen Syroid, team lead. “But this year, we feel that food insecurity is at the forefront of our community’s needs. By donating our services, it’s our way of helping in the best way that we know how.”

Should there be several interested parties, the homes will be entered into a draw to select the recipient of the donation to the food bank. In addition, $500 Downtown Dollars will be awarded upon closing to the sellers of every home that has taken part.

“Giving back to the community has always been a focal point for our team,” says Syroid. “Our local businesses have been greatly impacted by the lockdowns this year, so we felt it important to extend our offer to the Greater Fredericton community as well.”

Syroid Group consist of Karen Syroid and Brittany MacKenzie, along with their support team.