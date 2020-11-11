The 4th Annual Bring on the Balls is shooting to make a difference during the pandemic. Launched in 2017, this initiative by Sutton – Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C. aims to provide teenagers in need with balls for soccer, basketball, volleyball and other sports. Bring on the Balls began when the team discovered that teenagers are often forgotten during charitable Christmas gift-giving. While young children receive plenty of toys, teenagers often receive nothing.

“It was brought to our attention that out of approximately 4,000 kids who rely on the Surrey Christmas Bureau, 900 teenagers were left without gifts,” says Sadaf Baig, managing broker.

In the first year of their capaign, the brokerage delivered 260 sports balls worth approximately $1,800 to the Surrey Christmas Bureau. Last November, the team continued the tradition with a delivery of 364 balls to the charity plus 40 wireless Bluetooth speakers and 40 jigsaw puzzles for teenagers. This is in addition to their annual delivery of Christmas meals and gifts for several families.

The public is invited to safely drop off donations just outside the Sutton – Premier Realty door (at 15483 104 Avenue in Surrey) Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. In previous years, Realtors and staff at the office have made most of the donations.

“I am very proud of our agents, whose generosity has continued even though there is a global pandemic,” says broker Larry Anderson. “More than ever, people will be in need of toys and food hampers at Christmas and we are honoured to be able to help out the Surrey Christmas Bureau, especially the teenagers.”