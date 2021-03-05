The team at Sutton Group – Lakefront Realty in Vernon, B.C. took on three charitable projects this Christmas. To a single mother with four young children, they delivered toys, clothes and a cart load of groceries that included the ingredients for a full Christmas dinner. They made a cash donation to the Salvation Army Food Bank in Vernon, which allowed the food bank to purchase necessary items at prices better than retail and they purchased toys for Santas Anonymous in Vernon.

“This Christmas our office decided to give a little extra because the pandemic has put a strain on so many in the community,” says Tara Sopel, administrator at the brokerage. “The whole office pitched in to help with some people really tapping into their Christmas spirit.”

Once all the gifts and groceries were purchased for the family, Realtors Dave Forai and Howard Neufeld found a day and time for delivery when the children would be away. They wanted them to wake up to the surprise of gifts under the tree on Christmas morning.

“Dave and Howard described the emotions of the mom as heartwarming,” says Sopel. “She was completely grateful and appreciative of the help she received from our office.”