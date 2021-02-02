The team at Sutton Group – Muskoka Realty Inc. gave residents at the Huntsville Hospice a donation of $1,500 in December to help fund medical supplies and holiday meals for clients nearing the end of their lives, as well as programs such as grief support for family members. Huntsville Hospice receives government funding for only 40 per cent of its operating budget and must raise the remaining 60 per cent privately.

“Charitable organizations in our community need our help more than ever during these challenging times,” says Sharon Busse, broker. “Our choice to donate to Huntsville Hospice was an easy one. We want to ensure that they are able to continue to provide services and high quality of care to those in need.”

Prior to the pandemic, the hospice was able to cover some of its annual operating budget through volunteer contributions and Hike for Hospice. The facility’s medical director, Dr. Deb Harrold says that volunteers contribute by baking, cooking meals, gardening and basic maintenance but many of those volunteer opportunities are currently on hold. Fundraising Hikes for Hospice typically take place across Canada from spring to autumn, but in 2020, they were held virtually and raised less than normal.

Busse, staff and Realtors at Sutton Group – Muskoka Realty are active in their community. In February 2020, they raised over $1,185 by participating in the Coldest Night of the Year walk. Those funds provided hundreds of meals to people in need through Table Soup Kitchen.