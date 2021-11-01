A survey among home buyers and sellers, conducted in July by Léger on behalf of the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB), says the “vast majority” of consumers who worked with a real estate broker to sell or buy their property are satisfied with the services received.

The satisfaction rate of sellers and buyers who used a broker for their real estate transaction is 89 per cent and 88 per cent, respectively. The success rate of property sales for sellers who retained the services of a real estate broker reached 89 per cent, up four per cent from a 2019 study.

“We are delighted with these very positive results, especially since they were obtained in the context of an overheated real estate market, which has increasingly challenged many buyers and sellers,” says Denis Joanis, QPAREB president and CEO. “This shows that brokers effectively carry out their role as advisors and that clients are fully aware of the many advantages of having a broker support and guide them when buying or selling a home.”

The survey also assessed the impact of the pandemic on Quebecers’ buying and selling intentions. Seventy-five per cent of respondents said that the health crisis had no impact on their real estate plans.

Ninety per cent of buyers and sellers agreed with the statement that “the broker was familiar with the laws and regulations related to the sale of a property”.

Asked if “the broker obtained the right price for the property,” 83 per cent of buyers and 89 per cent of sellers were satisfied.

“The broker took the time needed to explain each step of the process,” found agreement from 86 per cent of buyers and 84 per cent of sellers.

“The broker provided effective guidance and advice regarding the sale of the property,” gained satisfaction rates of 82 per cent of buyers and 86 per cent of sellers.

Among sellers, results were more favourable for transactions involving a real estate broker than without one.

The study was conducted in Quebec among 1,203 respondents between July 13 and 21, 2021. The sample size included respondents who were buyers or sellers of a residential property whose transactions were completed between March 2020 and July 2021.