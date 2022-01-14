Despite a snowstorm the previous night, 210 people recently attended a complementary screening of Spiderman: No Way Home courtesy of Ron Torres, a Realtor with Sutton – Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C. The screening was an opportunity for him to say thank you to past and present clients and to support the Surrey Food Bank.

Torres asked guests to bring non-perishable food items for the charity and their generosity was overwhelming, says Sutton Group in a news release. They filled 10 large boxes full of quality food for local families in need.

“We had a great turnout despite the snowstorm; 210 guests and roughly 70 families were able to visit,” says Torres, who typically hosts a Morning Movie client appreciation event each year.

“The movie, as expected from Marvel, was incredible. I also treated everyone with popcorn and snacks. Landmark Guildford Cinemas did a great job scanning everyone’s vaccine passport and making sure it was as safe as possible.”

Soon after the credits rolled, Torres and his helpers delivered 10 boxes of food to the Surrey Food Bank. The donation will feed many low-income families for the days and weeks to come.

“The best part was seeing the families and faces I had the opportunity to help this year and the past years. It was also a great opportunity to say thank you to all of my clients and wish them happy holidays. I can’t wait for next year,” says Torres.

He is a resident of Surrey who has worked within the city and neighbouring Langley for several years. Ron obtained his Associate of Arts Degree in Criminology with a focus on law and contracts. After receiving his degree, he ventured into real estate and found that clients appreciate his legal training, says Sutton Group.