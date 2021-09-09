Each week on average, 27 children in Canada are diagnosed with cancer, making it the deadliest childhood disease in this country. Amit Rattan, a sales rep with Sutton Group – Premier in Surrey, B.C. is participating in the Great Cycle Challenge. In August, he cycled 243.5 km and raised $501 for the SickKids Foundation, which funds cancer research and treatments. But Rattan is not finished yet – he plans to exceed 300 km to raise more money and awareness. As a father of young children, he knows the importance of this effort.

“Kids should be living life, not fighting for it,” says Rattan. “My goal was to raise $500 and cycle 200 km – both of which I have already surpassed. Now I’m on the path to 300 km.”

To view Amit’s progress or to donate, visit his Great Cycle Challenge page.

The challenge allows participants to cycle at their own pace and on their own schedule. There are apps to automatically calculate each trip length and the personal pages display maps of the cycling routes.

“The best part of this project is that I am raising money to fight kids’ cancer. The biking aspect helps to increase awareness. I often get asked why I am biking so much and explain to people that it is to raise money and awareness about this cause. As a side benefit, it helps me be more active and get outdoors more,” he says.

“I felt I needed to get involved with this fundraiser because kids should be playing and learning instead of having to deal with such illnesses.”