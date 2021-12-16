Ken Ho, broker of record and owner of Sultan Realty of Markham, Ont., has passed the brokerage he led for the past 31 years to daughter Beatrice Ho, the new broker of record. Ho will retire from his administrative duties but will continue working as a broker to pursue his interest in commercial sales and investment.

Story continues below

Sultan Realty has been rebranded as Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty TimSold, under the leadership of Ho and her husband, team leader Tim Keung.

“We will continue to provide the premium, client-centred services we have strived for in the past,” says Beatrice Ho in a news release. “The new brokerage will have an added benefit of a one-stop-shop service that provides multiple businesses lines to serve you better, including real estate, mortgages, legal, renovations and digital marketing.”

The team currently has eight agents and a total staff of about 20 people.